Mount Clemens — A man was bound over for trial Monday on charges in connection to the January killing of a 15-year-old pedestrian in Shelby Township, officials said.

Donadio (Photo: Shelby Township Police)

Albert Donadio, 34, of Shelby Township has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing death, a 15-year felony, and moving violation causing death, a one-year misdemeanor, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Tuesday.

His next court date had not yet been set, according to records.

The fatal pedestrian crash happened at about 6:10 p.m Jan. 5 on 25 Mile west of Hayes, according to authorities. The victim and a friend were walking west on 25 Mile when he was struck by a silver 2003 BMW. At the time of the crash, the road was closed due to construction.

Officers and paramedics arrived to find the teen and render aid, but he died from his injuries.

Police accuse Donadio of being under the influence of marijuana while driving the car.

