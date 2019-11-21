New Baltimore — Police will have extra patrols around schools in the city Thursday after an investigation into an alleged threat against the school, officials said.

New Baltimore police officers received at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday an anonymous tip about the threat against Anchor Bay Middle School North through the Michigan State Police's Okay to Say hotline, according to a statement.

Police Chief Michael Mertens said a tipster reported a student made the threat against the school and identified the student by name. Officers and school staff spoke to the student and the student's parents. All three cooperated with authorities and investigators found no credible evidence about a threat.

However, Mertens said extra patrols will be assigned to schools as a precaution.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/11/21/police-increase-patrols-new-baltimore-schools-wake-threat-investigation/4257383002/