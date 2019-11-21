Mount Clemens — An 18-year-old Warren man is expected to be charged Thursday in the murder of his girlfriend, officials said.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said he has authorized charges of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and using a firearm in a felony against the man, identified as Kevin Dixon.

Dixon is scheduled to be formally charged with the crimes in 37th District Court in Warren Thursday afternoon, Smith said in a statement.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Authorities accuse Dixon of shooting and killing his girlfriend after an argument they had while sitting in a van in the driveway of his Warren home. The victim recorded the suspect pointing a handgun at her, threatening her and loading bullets into the gun, Smith said. The victim was shot after the video concluded.

Police said Dixon then drove the van into Eastpointe with the victim in the van until he was pulled over for driving erratically. The woman was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m. at the scene.

