Mount Clemens — A 23-year-old man is expected to be charged in the assault and robbery of a man at an automated teller machine over the weekend, officials said.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said his office has authorized a charge of assault with intent to rob while armed against Zachariah Thornton. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the crime.

Smith said the suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the 42-1 District Court in Romeo.

Authorities accuse Thornton of attacking a Shelby Township man at a Chase Bank branch's drive through ATM in Washington Township last Saturday.

Police say a man dressed in black wore a face covering and gloves, approaching the victim from behind as he used the ATM, Smith said.

The man demanded the victim's money, but the victim tried to push his attacker away. The man then stabbed the victim with a knife before fleeing on foot, according to officials. Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies used a canine unit to track the man and recovered articles of clothing investigators believe he wore during the assault, they said.

Police tracked him to an area on 26 Mile and surveillance video showed him in distinguishable clothing that detectives later used to identify him.

