Clinton Township — Police are investigating the death of an 86-year-old woman who was killed Wednesday when a utility pole fell on the car she was in.

The crash happened at about 5:21 p.m. near the intersection of 15 Mile and Garfield, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a silver 2019 Buick LaCrosse was turning from westbound 15 Mile onto northbound Garfield when the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The crash caused the pole to break and fall onto the car, which was driven by a 92-year-old.

Police said the passenger was injured and electrical wires made rescue efforts difficult. Both occupants were conscious and alert.

Utility crews were called and the power was turned off, which allowed first-responders to begin rescue efforts.

However, the passenger lost conscious before medics could get to her. Both occupants were taken to a hospital, where the passenger died.

Police identified the victim as Shirley Ann Tobalski.

Detectives continue to investigate and do not suspect drugs or alcohol as factors.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Clinton Township police at (586) 493-7931.

