The Washington Township man accused of beating his girlfriend during what was described as a "roid rage" in July 2018 withdrew his no contest plea Wednesday and the case will proceed to trial.

Paul Bashi (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Bodybuilder Paul Bashi, 37, is accused of viciously attacking 23-year-old Kristina Perry July 29, 2018, in their residence near 27 Mile and Van Dyke in Washington Township. The woman suffered more than 50 punches, 100 kicks and 24 stab wounds. Bashi is shown in a video attacking the woman and throwing candles at her.

He was scheduled Wednesday to be sentenced before Macomb County Circuit Judge Joseph Toia. After the plea withdrawal, Toia set a Dec. 9 pretrial hearing.

Bashi pleaded no contest in September to attempted murder, torture and illegally possessing steroids. His defense attorney David Griem blamed Bashi’s steroid abuse for the attack.

The woman had sought to have the charges against Bashi dropped after he was charged, said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

