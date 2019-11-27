Roseville — Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for tips to find and arrest a man who robbed a Burlington Coat Factory in Roseville last week.

Four workers were closing the store on the 31900 block of Gratiot at about 11 p.m. Nov. 20 when the armed suspect ran up and ordered them back to the office inside, police said in a statement.

The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera during the Nov. 20 incident (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

The suspect then forced the manager to zip-tie the three other employees' hands and remove an undisclosed amount of money from a safe, authorities reported.

"The suspect ordered the employees not to leave the office and fled the scene," police said.

The man, described as 35-40 years old, 6-foot-1, about 250 pounds, with a medium complexion and full beard and mustache, drove off in a dark, mid-sized SUV parked near Little Mack.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black Fila shoes and a green Nike backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

