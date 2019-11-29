Warren police are investigating a hit-and-run incident Friday that killed a pedestrian.

The incident was reported at about 8 p.m. near Westminster and Van Dyke, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for treatment, where they later died, police said.

Investigators did not release further details about the victim or vehicle believed to be involved.

