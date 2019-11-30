Warren — Police and fire crews are investigating an apparent explosion Saturday evening that leveled a house in the city.

Police say in addition to the home on the 28000 block of Le Fever near Nine Mile being leveled before 6 p.m., the garage caught fire.

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reports police believe it was a gas explosion and are investigating with Consumers Energy. Police also say nobody was home when the explosion occurred.

Katie Lang, a bystander who saw the blaze, told The Detroit News the explosion was felt and heard from a few blocks away.

Warren police say the investigation remains ongoing.

