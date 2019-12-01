Clinton Township – Police are investigating a car crash which took the lives of an Eastpointe couple Saturday afternoon, the third fatal car crash in the township in two weeks.

Jerry Polk, 71, and his wife Pamela, 66, were traveling northbound on Gratiot near Metropolitan Parkway in a black Ford Flex about 1:49 p.m. when for unknown reasons, Jerry Polk drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

The couple were pulled from the vehicle by bystanders as the vehicle caught fire and were transported by ambulance to McClaren Macomb Hospital where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

On Nov. 17, a 51-year-old woman died when she drove into a tow truck. On Nov. 20 an 86-year-old woman motorist died when a utility pole fell on her vehicle, also injuring a passenger.

Police said drugs or alcohol are not suspected in Saturday's crash but Polk may have been having a diabetic emergency just prior to the crash. An autopsy is scheduled.

The area of Gratiot where the crash occurred is a divided roadway that has four northbound lanes that transitions to three lanes that curves right. There is also a longer median left turn lane to turn onto a side street or southbound Gratiot at the location. There is a posted 45 mile per hour speed limit at the location.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information related to it are asked to call township police at (586) 493-7931 or (586) 615-2525.

