Washington Township – A Sunday morning car crash has temporarily closed down a portion of Van Dyke (M-53), according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Renee Yax said the accident, which remains under investigation, occurred about 10 a.m. and involved a car fire. A portion of the roadway, near 30 Mile Road, remained closed to traffic at about noon but was expected to reopen, Yax said.

"Both north and southbound Van Dyke is shut down in that area and traffic is becoming an issue," Yax said. "We are advising motorists to avoid the area. ... It is unknown how long it will be shutdown at this time."

No other details, including cause of the crash, or the number of injuries or vehicles, were immediately available.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/12/01/macomb-sheriffs-office-part-van-dyke-closed-after-car-crash/4346541002/