Warren — The 900 or so students at Beer Middle School in Warren are out of class on Tuesday due to a threat to "shoot up the school," which was reported to police late Monday night.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the threat was reported about 9:40 p.m., after a student at the school received a screenshot of the message.

A school resource officer passed that information on to Warren Consolidated Schools, which decided to cancel classes Tuesday as a result. The district could not immediately be reached for comment.

Dwyer said the school will see an increased police presence in the days to come.

"All threats are taken seriously," Dwyer said. "If this person is found, they would face felony charges."

