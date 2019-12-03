A basketball coach at Utica Eisenhower High School is under investigation Tuesday for allegedly sexting one of his players, officials said.

Ninth-grade girls basketball coach Dave Willman has been fired from his coaching position for sending inappropriate text messages to players, Eisenhower Principal Jared McEvoy said in a letter to school parents.

McEvoy said the school is working closely with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office as a part of an ongoing investigation and could not discuss details of the personnel matter.

"This action was necessary and we are following all district policies and procedures," McEvoy said in the letter.

The girl's basketball team will temporarily be assisted by JV Coach Melissa Klave while school officials search for a permanent coach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department at (586) 469-5151.

