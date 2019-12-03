Warren — A 13-year-old is being held Tuesday in connection with a social media threat against a Warren middle school, authorities said.

Warren police arrested the 13-year-old Beer Middle School student Tuesday after numerous students reported the threat posted online.

Agnes E. Beer Middle School in Warren (Photo: Google Maps)

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said the teen is being held pending a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Macomb County Juvenile Court.

More: Threatening text prompts closure of Warren's Beer Middle School

Prior to that hearing, a charging decision will be made, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said.

"We have seen far too many of these cases in our communities. We must take each and everyone seriously," Smith said. "Our first priority is always the safety of our students and our schools. However, as this individual is a juvenile, we are hopeful that he will realize his error in judgment and go on to lead a productive life."

In a letter to parents, Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert Livernois said "at no time was the school in danger."

"Parents please take the time TODAY to review with your child the seriousness of saying or posting inappropriate things on social media that will most certainly get them into trouble," Livernois said. "Also, please help your children understand that spreading social media threats as an attempt to warn people only makes the problem worse."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/12/03/warren-middle-school-student-arrested-after-making-threat/2600997001/