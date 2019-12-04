Clinton Township — With a major population jump, record high employment, rising home values and improved environment, Macomb County continues to post gains, Executive Mark Hackel said Wednesday.

“It has been a good year,” the former sheriff told an estimated 1,200 guests during his 9th annual State of the County address. The downside? Roads in the county need a major overhaul, he said, and the problem lies in the state's funding forumula.

Hackel highlighted growth and initiatives in 2019 that contributed to making the area what he called a destination and added to the quality of life for the county's estimated 875,000 residents.

Buy Photo Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel holds a rescue cat and talks about animal rescue and animal control during his State of Macomb County address Wednesday. (Photo: Brooke Broska-Ogorek, Special to The Detroit News)

The county executive pointed to six categories that measure a county's vitality that “are all pointing in the right direction”: population, education attainment, employment, income, housing and financial stability.

Among them:

• Nearly 11,000 new residents last year, the largest annual increase in more than a decade

• In one year, more than 10,000 new associate, bachelor and graduate degrees as well as thousands of professional certifications were earned

• The county has a 4% unemployment rate and more than 460,000 residents in the workforce — an historic high

• The annual median household income climbed to more than $62,000, or about 10% higher than the state average

• In the last year, the county added nearly 5,200 housing units while the median home value rose by more than $29,000, or 20.

"There’s something for everyone here in Macomb County — whether it’s housing, job opportunities, health care, our education system ... and add to that public safety," Hackel told The Detroit News after the address.

Meanwhile, IT and cyber security operations continue to grow, and more than 5,000 defense contracts were awarded to local firms, totaling $3.4 billion.

Buy Photo Mark Hackel recognized local military members during the address. (Photo: Brooke Broska-Ogorek, Special to The Detroit News)

Hackel also touted efforts to revitalize the Clinton River, which he said was once considered among the most polluted and unusable waterways in the state.

Following collaborations, grant funds and programs such as the Blue Economy Initiative, the river now is a "clean, clear and connected" recreational asset, he told the audience at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts.

There are nine public launch sites for kayaks and canoes, and two more will be added in Clinton and Harrison townships, Hackel said.

“What a remarkable environmental transformation," he said.

The update was informative for Teri Dennings, a Warren resident who attended and wasn't aware the river had improved enough for canoeing.

"That's something I'd like to do with my family," she said.

Buy Photo Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel delivers the State of the County address at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township on Wednesday evening, December 4, 2019. (Photo: Brooke Brzoska-Ogorek, Special to The Detroit News)

Hackel also lauded the impact of the health care industry in the county, noting Beaumont Health's plans to open its largest outpatient center in Lenox Township and Henry Ford Macomb slated to break ground on a multi-million-dollar hospital tower in Clinton Township.

"All these investments provide a substantial economic and employment boost to the county … but the real benefit comes from enhancing access to state-of-the-art health care closer to home," he said.

While the county has notched many accomplishments, Hackel said, challenges remain. He estimated many of the county's roads are in poor condition and about 40 bridges need repair.

"We have a $2.3 billion problem today, and at current funding levels, this problem will take 14 years to fix," Hackel said. "... Fixing the funding fixes the roads. So what needs to be done? Our Legislature needs to change the 70-year-old road funding formula known as Act 51."

The county executive referred to the state’s Public Act 51, the road funding distribution formula that critics have said needs reworking.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a plan that would maintain current distribution levels through Public Act 51, but direct new revenue from her proposed gas tax increase to a Fixing Michigan Roads Fund, which would distribute money to the most highly traveled roads.

Another county goal is tackling Macomb's aging jail.

Officials have called for a new complex, but specialty court programs, criminal justice reforms and other trends keeping inmate numbers lower than previous years has pushed leaders "to rethink the original plan ... realizing it may no longer be a capacity issue," Hackel said. "There may be an opportunity to focus on supporting the reforms that we are seeing by renovating and/or repurposing current facilities. And working with the sheriff, we’re continuing those conversations."

To end his presentation, Hackel touted a unique effort: the Macomb County Animal Control's "Kitty Cam," which showcases adoptable felines.

"It’s amazing and it’s really been helpful" in connecting animal lovers with potential pets, he said.

The address impressed Jeri Hunley, a business owner from Clinton Township. She described Hackel as a "stand-up guy."

"He is very honest in his views for the community," Hunley said. "You can't do anything but respect him. He has always been for the community."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/12/04/hackel-state-of-county-macomb-speech-2019/2598212001/