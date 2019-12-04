Warren — A 13-year-old student is being charged in connection with an alleged shooting threat against a Warren middle school this week, prosecutors said.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith authorized charges of an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students against the teen, who is in custody.

Agnes E. Beer Middle School in Warren (Photo: Google Maps)

Prosecutors said on Monday, the male student made an online threat against Agnes E. Beer Middle School in Warren.

The Warren Police Department was notified at 9:40 p.m. Monday of the alleged shooting threat, which was also shared on the anonymous state tip line OK2SAY.

Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News file)

"We commend those students who saw the message for promptly alerting parents and law enforcement, and ensuring the actions described in the threat would not be carried out," Smith said in a statement.

"While my office will never underplay the serious nature of such threats, it is my hope that the youth who make these horrific threats, learn from their detestable actions and get the treatment they need."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/12/04/warren-middle-school-shooting-threat-teen-charged/2611796001/