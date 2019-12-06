Roseville — Police are investigating the Thursday theft of a Salvation Army red kettle, officials said.

Officers were called at about 7 p.m. Thursday to the Walmart on Gratiot at 12 Mile for a report of a larceny, they said.

The volunteer bell ringer told officers he had stepped away from the kettle for a moment and while he was gone someone had cut a security wire that tethered the kettle to its stand.

The kettle had an undetermined amount of money in it, officials said.

Investigators have identified a suspect from video of the incident captured by the store's security cameras.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect should call Roseville police at (586) 447-4494.

