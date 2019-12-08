Clinton Township — Police in the Macomb County suburb of Clinton Township are investigating a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that killed a 7-year-old boy.

The crash took place about 12:15 a.m. on eastbound Hall Road at Heydenreich, which is east of Romeo Plank Road.

Police say a 2015 Kia Optima was headed eastbound on Hall, driving on a paved shoulder, and that it remained on the shoulder as it turned into a right turn lane for traffic headed southbound on Heydenreich.

The Kia drove through the curb and hit a light pole, Clinton Township police said in a statement.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Sodus, New York, suffered multiple injuries. His son died at the scene.

Police say "alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash," and arrested the driver.

At the time of the crash, the T-shaped intersection was on blinking yellow lights for Hall Road, which has a 50 mph speed limit, and blinking red lights for Heydenreich.

Sunday morning's fatal crash is the fourth in the past 21 days in Clinton Township, police said. According to the latest Michigan State Police data, released Tuesday, 889 people have died in car crashes in Michigan thus far in 2019, which is just one fewer than at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to share what they know at 586-493-7890.

