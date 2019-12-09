Eastpointe police are working to find suspects in a shooting Monday evening that left two people injured.

The incident was reported before 8 p.m. at a home on Tuscany, north of Nine Mile, according to a statement posted on the Police Department's Facebook page.

Investigators surrounded the shooting scene on Tuscany. (Photo: N. Squeo)

"One of the victims ran to Brittany Street to escape the attack," the post said. "The injured persons, a male and a female, are being treated at a local hospital."

The suspects remained at large, police said.

Other details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department at (586) 445-5100.

