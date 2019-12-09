Clinton Township — A father has been charged in the death of his 7-year-old son from a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in the Macomb County suburb of Clinton Township.

Arturo Molina Mendez, 32, of Sodus, New York, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, in the death of his son, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith announced Monday.

“The loss of a child is perhaps the most painful occurrence a parent can experience,” Smith said in a press release. “However, the grief this father is dealing with, does not diminish his responsibility in this case.”

Police reported that about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Mendez drove a 2015 Kia Optima along the right-hand shoulder of eastbound Hall Road at an excessive rate of speed.

He continued into the right turn lane approaching Heydenreich Road and proceeded through the intersection, striking the curb and becoming momentarily airborne before colliding with a utility pole.

Police found the child in the back seat of the vehicle, not breathing and showing no signs of life. The boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 12:40 a.m.

At the time of the crash, the T-shaped intersection was on blinking yellow lights for Hall Road, which has a 50-mph speed limit, and blinking red lights for Heydenreich.

A witness told police that he did not see brake lights prior to the vehicle striking the utility pole. Additionally, the suspect admitted to consuming alcohol at a friend’s prior to the accident, according to the press release.

“We always encourage and even plead with drivers — do not ever get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol," Smith said. "But, especially during this holiday season, please exercise extra caution when on our roadways.”

Mendez suffered multiple injuries, police said. He was expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon at the hospital.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/12/09/dad-charged-death-son-7-clinton-township-crash/2631684001/