Macomb Township — A 30-year-old Shelby Township man was shot and wounded Saturday after allegedly assaulting gas station clerks with a liquor bottle, officials said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach, neck, chest and a grazing wound to the head, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Monday in a statement.

Deputies were called to a Mobil gas station at Hall Road and Heydenreich Road at about 8:10 p.m. Friday to respond to a report of gun shots, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the business and advanced towards two clerks who were behind a counter. The suspect allegedly grabbed a liquor bottle and used it to assault the clerks, police said.

One of the clerks, a 28-year-old Macomb Township man who is a concealed pistol license holder, shot the suspect and stopped the attack, police said. The other clerk is 34 years old and also a Macomb Township resident. The clerks then called 911.

Officials said the 28-year-old clerk was also taken to a hospital for injuries but has since been released. The other man was treated at the scene.

Investigators said there is no known relationship between the suspect and the two clerks and the incident remains under investigation.

Authorities also said earlier Friday deputies were called to another business on Hall Road in the township to respond to a report where the same suspect was there and acting suspicious. Deputies arrived and located the suspect, but he had not committed any criminal acts. He was told to leave and he complied, police said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/12/09/man-shot-gas-station-after-allegedly-attacking-clerks/2630595001/