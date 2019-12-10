A 1-year-old boy has died in a Tuesday morning car crash on eastbound Interstate 94 at Interstate 696 that left the road closed for hours during morning rush hour. according to Michigan State Police.

Officials said the child was properly restrained in a car seat at the time of the collision.

The crash happened in the 6 a.m. hour, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

State police released a photograph of a vehicle involved in a 6 a.m. crash on Interstate 94 that closed the freeway at Interstate 696. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Authorities reopened the freeway's eastbound lanes at around 9:30 a.m. after closing them and the eastbound I-696 ramp to eastbound I-94 shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Lt. Mike Shaw, a commander and spokesman for the Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit, said a preliminary investigation shows a van traveling in the left center lane of I-94 changed into the left lane and rear-ended a passenger car.

The van's driver and a passenger in the car were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

