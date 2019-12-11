Mount Clemens — A high school band director is accused of sexually assaulting a former student and having inappropriate interactions with another student, officials said Wednesday.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said his office has charged Christoper Traskal, 42, of Sterling Heights, in two cases. In the first one, he has been charged with one count of child sexual abusive activity, a 20-year felony, and using a computer to commit a crime, also a 20-year felony. The crime allegedly happened in Shelby Township.

In the other, he has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, each a 2-year felony. The crime allegedly happened in Sterling Heights.

Traskal was to be arraigned on the Shelby Township charges Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the Sterling Heights charges Friday, according to Smith's office.

Smith said Traskal is accused of sending emails of a sexual and inappropriate nature to a student in Shelby Township over a period of several months. He also allegedly had in-school conversations and interactions with the student that were inappropriate.

In addition, Traskal is accused of engaging in inappropriate interactions with a former student in Sterling Heights who was in middle school at the time. Smith said the band director took the student to his home, tried to provide alcohol to her and then sexually assaulted her in 2011.

Smith said the suspect has worked for Utica Community Schools for 18 years.

The allegations against Traskal are the second involving an Eisenhower staff member to be reported this month.

Ninth-grade girls basketball coach Dave Willman was fired from his coaching position for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to players, Eisenhower Principal Jared McEvoy said in a letter to school parents last week.

Willman has not been charged but an investigation is ongoing, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

