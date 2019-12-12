Roseville — An Eastpointe man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Salvation Army red kettle, officials said.

Roseville police said the 53-year-old was arrested by Detroit police Wednesday on an unrelated narcotics charge. They said he is being held in Detroit and will be turned over to Roseville police once his criminal matters in Detroit are resolved.

An unidentified man drapes his coat over a Salvation Army donation kettle outside a story in Roseville, then rides off with it on his bicycle. (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

Police said the suspect allegedly stole the kettle from the Walmart on Gratiot at 12 Mile in Roseville last week Thursday.

Officers were called to the store at about 7 p.m. for the theft. A Salvation Army volunteer bell ringer told police he stepped away from the kettle for a moment and while he was gone someone had cut a security wire that tethered the kettle to its stand.

The kettle had an undetermined amount of money in it, officials said.

Investigators identified a suspect from video of the incident captured by the store's security cameras.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect should call Roseville police at (586) 447-4494.

