Roseville — Two pedestrians are recovering after being hit Friday night by a vehicle that left the roadway and collided with them on the sidewalk in Roseville.

The hit-and-run crash took place at 7:48 p.m. in the area of Common and Utica, police said in a statement.

Officers responded to reports that pedestrians had been hit, and arrived to learn the crash took place on the sidewalk, not the roadway. Roseville Police Department says both victims are in their early 20s. The male victim is in serious condition. The female victim is in critical condition.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene, but was soon tracked down by officers from nearby Fraser, who arrested the 32-year-old male, who is a county resident.

