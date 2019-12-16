Warren — Police in Warren, Michigan's third largest city, arrested two suspects Sunday afternoon in the death of a 24-year-old man who had been shot about 12 hours earlier.

The shooting took place about 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Warren Manor apartments, on the 21500 block of Dequindre, north of Eight Mile.

Police commissioner Bill Dwyer said the victim, 24, and two men, 27 and 28, in the parking lot began to argue.

One of the men allegedly pulled a gun and fired four shots, striking the victim in his chest. The victim had a gun of his own and fired back, but collapsed and ultimately died from his injuries.

Police tracked two suspects to a four-unit condo building on the 7700 block of Poe, north of West Grand Boulevard and west of the Lodge Freeway on Detroit's west side.

Warren police, working alongside their counterparts from Detroit Police Department, emptied the building and arrested two men without further incident. Along with the two suspects, there were two women and two children in that unit of the building.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Sunday's homicide was the 12th since the start of 2018. Four took place last year, eight this year, Dwyer said.

"All of the suspects were related or acquainted to the victims, and all of the homicides were solved within 48 hours," Dwyer said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/12/16/police-arrest-2-men-warrens-8th-homicide-year/2663789001/