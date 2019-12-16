Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $2,500 for tips leading to a driver connected to a fatal hit-and-run in Warren.

The reward was announced Monday. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

The 63-year-old victim, identified as Anthony Marks, was struck at about 7:46 p.m. Nov. 29 near Westminster and Van Dyke, officials said in a statement. He died at a hospital.

Police believe he was hit by a 2009 Jeep Liberty that continued south on Van Dyke, Crime Stoppers reported Monday. The SUV could have front-end damage.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

