Roseville — A Mount Clemens man has been charged in the hit-and-run of two pedestrians last week, officials said.

Schlaff (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

Sean Schlaff, 32, was arraigned Monday in 39th District Court on two counts of failing to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident, a 1-year misdemeanor.

A judge set bond at $7,500 and scheduled his next court date for Dec. 26.

Officials said Tuesday additional charges may be filed against Schlaff in connection with the crash.

Police accuse Schlaff of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol about 7:50 p.m. Friday when the car he was driving crashed into two people who were walking on the sidewalk in the area of Common and Utica roads.

More: Roseville police: Driver jumped curb, hit pedestrians before fleeing, arrest

A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle fled the scene, but was later tracked down by officers with the Fraser Public Safety Department.

Roseville police said Tuesday the man, 23, is at a hospital and listed in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman, also 23, is listed in critical condition. Both of the victims are Detroit residents.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/12/17/man-charged-hit-and-run-crash-pedestrians-roseville/2674005001/