Macomb Township — A 30-year-old Shelby Township man was arraigned Tuesday for assaulting two gas station clerks with a liquor bottle, officials said.

Mark Williams was arraigned from his hospital room on two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation. His bond was set at $25,000.

Williams was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach, neck, chest and a grazing wound to the head, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Monday in a statement.

Deputies were called to a Mobil gas station at Hall and Heydenreich roads at about 8:10 p.m. Friday to respond to a report of gunshots.

Detectives found that Williams entered the business and advanced towards two clerks who were behind a counter. He allegedly grabbed a liquor bottle and used it to assault the clerks, police said.

One of the clerks, a 28-year-old Macomb Township man who is a concealed pistol license holder, shot the suspect and stopped the attack, police said. The other clerk is 34 years old and also a Macomb Township resident. The clerks then called 911.

Officials said the 28-year-old clerk was also taken to a hospital for injuries but has since been released. The other man was treated at the scene.

Investigators said there is no known relationship between Williams and the two clerks.

Williams is scheduled to appear on Jan. 2 for a probable cause conference in the 41-A Shelby Township District Court.

