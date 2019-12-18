Warren — A 28-year-old Detroit man was denied bond Tuesday at his arraignment on two felony charges in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Ddior Thomas-Hughes was arraigned Tuesday at Warren's 37th District Court on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was denied bond and will remain lodged at Macomb County Jail in Mount Clemens.

Ddior Thomas-Hughes (Photo: Warren Police Department)

If convicted on the homicide charge, Thomas-Hughes could be sentenced to any number of years, including life in prison.

The shooting took place about 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Warren Manor apartments, on the 21500 block of Dequindre, north of Eight Mile.

Victim Matthew Hayes, 24, met with two men, 27 and 28. The men began to argue, said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer, a continuation of arguments regarding "tires, rims, and a lot of other stuff" the men had been having over the phone for the past month.

One of the men allegedly pulled a gun and fired four shots, striking the victim in his chest. Hayes had a gun of his own and fired back, but collapsed and died from his injuries, Dwyer said.

Police tracked two suspects to a four-unit condo building on the 7700 block of Poe, north of West Grand Boulevard and west of the Lodge Freeway on Detroit's west side, and arrested both. But while Thomas-Hughes was arraigned Tuesday, a 27-year-old suspect has been released, pending further investigation, Dwyer said.

