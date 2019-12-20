Roseville — One of three people who police say fled in a stolen car Thursday night has been arrested, Michigan State Police said.

Officials said state police troopers assisted Detroit and Roseville police officers in the pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle in the Macomb County community at about 8:30 p.m.

A state police helicopter patrolling the area of Interstate 94 and 12 Mile in Roseville, spotted the vehicle as it fled from officers, according to authorities. As it followed the vehicle, one occupant threw something from a window.

The vehicle then exited the freeway at Gratiot and pulled into the Macomb Mall parking lot. Two of the vehicle's occupants got out of the car and fled on foot.

Officials said the car then left the mall and began driving through a residential area while state police troopers followed. Troopers located the car in a driveway on Macel and arrested the driver. They then turned the driver over to Detroit police.

