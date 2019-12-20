Warren police announced Friday morning that they arrested 46 people as part of a human trafficking investigation, according to a news release.

Officials planned to announce more details at a 11 a.m. press conference Friday with Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer of the Warren Police Department and Mayor James Fouts.

Of the arrests, 25 were women and 21 men, according to the announcement.The operation focused on "human trafficking prostitution, pandering and the movement of prostitutes used by drug dealers."

Come back to The Detroit News later today for more information on this developing story.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/12/20/warren-nets-46-arrests-related-human-trafficking-prostitution/2707890001/