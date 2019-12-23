Warren — A 24-year-old Warren man is wanted by police after allegedly stabbing his mother Sunday night at the family home, police said.

The stabbing was reported about 8 p.m. at a home on 12 Mile at Gloede, said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer. That's west of Hayes.

Police say the man allegedly attacked his mother, 54, with a knife, without provocation, stabbing her back and hands.

Medics transported her to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition with a collapsed lung.

Police arrived at the scene and attempted to track down the suspect, using a K-9 team to establish a perimeter, but were unable to find the man. Police believe he may be living with schizophrenia.

The National Institute of Mental Health describes schizophrenia as a "very disabling" mental disorder "that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves," adding that "people with schizophrenia may seem like they have lost touch with reality."

