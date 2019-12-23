Warren: Son sought in stabbing of mother, whose lung collapsed
Warren — A 24-year-old Warren man is wanted by police after allegedly stabbing his mother Sunday night at the family home, police said.
The stabbing was reported about 8 p.m. at a home on 12 Mile at Gloede, said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer. That's west of Hayes.
Police say the man allegedly attacked his mother, 54, with a knife, without provocation, stabbing her back and hands.
Also in Warren: Woman, 53, killed 'execution' style; neighbor, 75, arrested
Medics transported her to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition with a collapsed lung.
Police arrived at the scene and attempted to track down the suspect, using a K-9 team to establish a perimeter, but were unable to find the man. Police believe he may be living with schizophrenia.
The National Institute of Mental Health describes schizophrenia as a "very disabling" mental disorder "that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves," adding that "people with schizophrenia may seem like they have lost touch with reality."
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments