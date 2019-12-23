Warren — A 53-year-old woman is dead and her 75-year-old neighbor is under arrest after what police say was an "execution-type" slaying Sunday morning in Warren.

The homicide took place about 9:30 a.m. at an apartment building on the 31600 block of Schoenherr, said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer. That's south of Masonic.

Dwyer said police responded to a call of shots fired, but arrived to find the victim dead in a hallway, having been shot multiple times in an "execution-type scene."

Police arrested a 75-year-old man who also lives at the complex. Dwyer said the two had "neighbor arguments" in the past.

Police executed a search warrant on the man's apartment and recovered a weapon.

