Warren — A 75-year-old resident who police say killed his neighbor "execution-style" was arraigned Monday and given a half million dollar bond.

Richard Maczka was arrested Sunday on suspicious he killed his 53-year-old neighbor Cindy Poff, after ongoing problems between the two, police said.

The dispute between the neighbors had been going on "several months, if not a year" by the time police responded, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on the 31600 block of Schoenherr, said Warren Police commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Richard John Maczka (Photo: Warren Police Department)

Police arrived to find the victim shot multiple times, slain "execution-style," Dwyer said.

In recent months police had fielded complaints from both Maczka and Poff regarding one another, Dwyer said.

On the day of Poff's death, "she went to his door," Dwyer said. After arresting Maczka, police executed a search warrant and recovered a "semi-automatic" weapon.

Maczka is due back in Warren's 37th District Court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 2 and a preliminary examination on Jan. 9.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

