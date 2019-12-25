Eastpointe police are seeking tips to find a man accused of robbing a Cricket Wireless at gunpoint on Christmas Eve.

The incident was reported about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the store in the 20800 block of Gratiot, investigators said in a statement.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that an employee fired a shot at the suspect during the incident," the release read. "It does not appear that he was hit."

The incident was reported at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo: Eastpointe Police Department)

The suspect, who had a semiautomatic handgun, fled with an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone, police reported.

He is described as in his early 20s, last seen wearing glasses, an Army hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department at (586) 445-5100, extension 1.

