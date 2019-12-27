A 33-year-old man has been charged in the death of a St. Clair Shores resident following an attack at a bar last weekend, authorities said.

Hatum Akrawi was arraigned Friday in 40th District Court on a second-degree murder charge, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, the Macomb County Prosecutor Office's said in a statement. Judge Joseph Oster set bond at $200,000.

The Fraser resident was arrested Sunday afternoon. Police said he left the Kapones Sports Tavern in St. Clair Shores early Sunday before officers arrived to investigate a report of an assault there at about 1 a.m.

Prosecutors allege Akrawi had waited until a 47-year-old man turned to talk to a friend, then punched him "in the head with significant force."

"The victim immediately lost consciousness and fell motionless to the ground," the Prosecutor's Office said. "Akrawi’s friend then poured his drink out on the victim’s motionless body. A bouncer at the bar came over to provide assistance to the victim as Akrawi and his friends walked away."

Responding officers found the victim "laying on the ground, unconscious and bleeding from his face," police reported.

Emergency personnel rushed him to St. John Hospital. The man, whose name has not been released, was initially listed in critical condition but later died from his injuries, police said.

Akrawi had been arraigned Monday on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a 10-year felony, and released with a tether on a $50,000 bond, prosecutors said. The victim's death prompted the amended charges.

“The actions of this defendant are disturbing and frankly disgusting. There was absolutely no reason to punch the victim, especially when he was looking away,” Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Friday. “... Our office and this community has zero tolerance for this type criminal behavior.”

An attorney listed in court records as representing Akrawi did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

Akrawi's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 3.

