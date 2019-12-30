Roseville police are seeking tips to find two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Tim Hortons last weekend.

Two employees were working in the back of the restaurant in the 25500 block of Gratiot at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday when a man with a handgun and another man carrying a white plastic bag approached them, demanding money, investigators said.

One of the suspects went to the cash registers with one of the employees while the other forced the second worker into the freezer, according to the release.

After taking an undetermined amount of cash, both suspects fled on foot.

Roseville police are seeking tips to find two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Tim Hortons on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

One of the suspects is described as 6-feet-4, 240 pounds, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gloves, face mask, sweatpants and dark shoes with a white wavy stripe down the side.

The other is described as between 5-feet-6 and 5-feet-9,180-200 pounds, last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black knit hat, gray sweatpants, black shoes and dark gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at (586) 447-4484 or (586) 447-4501.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/12/30/two-sought-armed-robbery-roseville-tim-hortons/2779968001/