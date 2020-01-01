Police are looking for two men who robbed an Eastpointe Family Dollar with a semi-automatic handgun New Year's Eve.

The armed suspect approached the clerk about 8:45 p.m. and took money from the register at the store, 18040 E. Nine Mile, while a second man acted as a lookout inside the business, according to a post on the Eastpointe Police Department's Facebook page.

Eastpointe Family Dollar (Photo: Eastpointe Police Department)

Both ran westbound through a nearby alley. The first suspect is about 24 years old and believed to be 6 feet tall, wearing a navy blue ski mask, hat and jacket. The second suspect was about 20 years old and wore a black jacket and gray sweatpants.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information should call the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100 ext 2.

