Richmond — A computer virus has prompted Richmond Community Schools to cancel classes for the rest of the week, officials said.

The computer systems at the Macomb County district and several others were attacked by a ransomware virus, according to officials. The virus has affected operating systems for buildings' heating and telephone systems as well as copy machines and classroom technology.

They also said no student or staff information has been compromised and officials are working to fix the problem. Because the process is time consuming, the district's schools are closed Thursday and Friday.

