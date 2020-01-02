Warren — A 30-year-old man is in police custody, surrendering after hours of negotiation with police after allegedly putting a gun to his girlfriend's head and barricading himself in a Warren home, police said.

The alleged assault took place about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Nine Mile and Hoover. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the girlfriend was able to break loose and get free.

"She's fine," Dwyer said of the victim, whose age was not immediately available.

Afterward, the man barricaded himself inside the home.

Negotiators were able to make contact with the suspect, and after hours of talks, the man surrendered at about 6 a.m. Police recovered a weapon, Dwyer said.

"Barricaded situations can be very difficult," Dwyer said. "They can go on for hours, or they can go on for days. Our negotiators were very successful reaching the suspect."

