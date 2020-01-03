Warren — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who robbed a bank Thursday, officials said.

The robbery happened at about 1 p.m. at the Huntington Bank branch located at 13490 10 Mile near Schoenherr.

Police are looking for this man who robbed a Huntington Bank on 10 Mile near Schoenherr on Thursday. (Photo: Warren Police Department)

Investigators said a man entered the bank and ordered a teller to give him money after gesturing as if he had a gun. The teller handed over money from a cash drawer and he left on foot.

Police said the man took money and left the bank in a silver Pontiac G6. (Photo: Warren Police Department)

The man is described as in his 30s, about 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with a full beard. He was wearing a gray sweatsuit and black boots.

He was last seen getting into a silver, four-door Pontiac G6 that traveled south on Schoenherr.

Images of the man were captured by the bank's security surveillance system.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Warren Police at (586) 574-4810.

