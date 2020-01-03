Warren — A 30-year-old man has been charged with putting a gun to his girlfriend's head and engaging in a standoff with police, officials said.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said William Speshock was arraigned Friday on charges of unlawful imprisonment, a 15-year felony; assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony, and two counts of using a firearm during a felony, a two-year felony.

A judge ordered Speshock held on a $1 million bond.

Police accuse him of barricading himself in a Warren home after putting a gun to his girlfriend's head Thursday.

Officials said Speshock contacted his ex-girlfriend and asked her to come to their former shared home to remove her belongings. She arrived and told the suspect she didn't want to reconcile or move back in with him.

He became upset, police said, retrieved a handgun from a dresser drawer and held it to the victim's head as he forced her to get into her vehicle to drive them to a home in Eastpointe.

When they got to the home, the woman ran from the vehicle into the house and called 911. The man then drove away, police said.

Officers later located the vehicle in the garage of the Warren home.

After a five-and-a-half-hour standoff, Speshock surrendered to officers and was arrested, police said.

