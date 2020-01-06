Shelby Township — Police said they are investigating a shooting in a parking lot near 23 Mile and Shelby Road.

Shelby Township Police logo (Photo: Shelby Township Police Department)

Officials said the incident has been contained and there is no threat to the public.

They also said the investigation is expected to continue through the evening hours and motorists should avoid the area.

