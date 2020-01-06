Shelby Twp. police investigate shooting near 23 Mile and Shelby Rd.
Shelby Township — Police said they are investigating a shooting in a parking lot near 23 Mile and Shelby Road.
Officials said the incident has been contained and there is no threat to the public.
They also said the investigation is expected to continue through the evening hours and motorists should avoid the area.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/01/06/shelby-twp-police-investigate-shooting-near-23-mile-and-shelby-road/2826737001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments