Washington Township — A former high school basketball coach has been charged after he allegedly sent sexually explicit texts to a student, official said Wednesday.

David Willman (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

David Willman, 48, of Chesterfield Township, has been charged with accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned Wednesday on both charges, which are felonies, in 42-1 District Court in Romeo. Accosting children for immoral purposes is punishable by up to four years in prison and using a computer to commit crime carries a seven-year penalty, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

A judge set his bond at $150,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Tuesday.

Willman, who coached girls basketball at Utica Eisenhower High Schoolin Shelby Township, was arrested by Macomb County sheriff's deputies Tuesday, according to authorities.

He is accused of sexting one of his players throughout November and he was fired last month by the school.

Smith said Willman allegedly asked the student to pose for nude photographs. He also sent her messages saying that he trusted her and he wanted to send her nude photographs of himself. He also allegedly asked her about her bra size.

Willman also asked the student to delete the texts later because he didn't want to get into trouble, according to authorities. Smith said the coach also told the girl he was merely trying to build up her confidence.

Investigators said they have only one complaint regarding the alleged incident. They also said Willman has been cooperating and detectives continue to investigate.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/01/08/ex-utica-high-school-basketball-coach-charged-sexting-incident/2844692001/