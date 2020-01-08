Warren — Police have arrested a 26-year-old Westland man they say is connected to a string of recent armed robberies across Metro Detroit.

Two were committed last month at a Family Dollar and a Check 'n Go in Warren, Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told reporters during a press conference Wednesday.

Buy Photo Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Investigators believe he is also responsible for at least five other armed robberies reported between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2 in Detroit, St Clair Shores, Taylor, Sterling Heights and Pontiac, Dwyer said.

The commissioner would only say "good intelligence work" led Warren authorities to track the suspect to his apartment in Westland, where they and Michigan Department of Corrections agents executed a search warrant Tuesday.

Officials recovered evidence there and in his 2002 Mercury Sable that linked the man to several of the crimes, Dwyer said.

Warren investigators told reporters they believe the man also might have been helped by another person in some, but not all, the incidents.

The suspect, whose name was not released, had been on parole since August after serving more than six years of a 30-year prison sentence for armed robberies committed in 2013, Dwyer told reporters.

"Another example of a career criminal that you’re not going to rehabilitate," he said.

The man was expected to be arraigned on the Warren robberies this week and could later face additional charges related to the other crimes across the region, Dwyer said.

The suspect remained in custody Wednesday night.

