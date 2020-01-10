Macomb Township — Officials have identified a man who was killed Friday morning in a single vehicle crash in the township.

George Micakovich, 65, of Chesterfield Township died from injuries received in the crash, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called at about 6:30 a.m. Friday to respond to reports of the crash on 25 Mile at Foss. The roads were closed for hoursduring their investigation.

Officials said deputies found a single vehicle, a gray Chevrolet Trax, resting against a tree. They found only one occupant inside. Medics transported the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle was traveling north on Foss, which ends at 25 Mile. It appears the vehicle made no attempt to stop at the end of the road and crashed into the tree, officials said.

They also said it does not appear Micakovich was wearing a seat belt. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor.

