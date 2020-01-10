Sterling Heights — The suspect in a fatal vehicle crash with a pedestrian Thursday in Sterling Heights was also involved in a crash in nearby Troy, officials said.

Sterling Heights police officers responded at about 6:32 p.m. to a call about a crash with a pedestrian on Ryan Road south of Metropolitan Parkway, according to authorities.

Officers found an 80-year-old woman with fatal injuries who had been struck by a vehicle. They closed the roadway for more than two hours as they investigated.

According to a preliminary investigation, a red Ford Fusion traveling south on Ryan struck the woman as she crossed the street from east to west. She crossed the street outside a crosswalk and there are no traffic control devices in the area.

The suspected vehicle in the crash fled the scene and was found later by police in Troy. The vehicle was involved in a crash in the Oakland County community, officials said.

Troy police arrested the driver, a 58-year-old from Sterling Heights. The driver was turned over to Sterling Heights police.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Sterling Heights Police at (586) 446-2920.

