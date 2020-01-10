Sterling Heights — A man and woman have been charged in the New Year's Eve robbery of a mobile phone store, officials said.

Travon Perkins, 24, has been charged with three counts of armed robbery, four counts of felony firearm possession, a count of unlawful imprisonment and a count of being a felon in possession of a weapon, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Friday.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for each of the armed robbery charges.

Travon Perkins (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Smith said the alleged partner in the crime, Bianca Webb, also 24, was charged with the same crimes as Perkins, except the being a felon in possession of a firearm charge. In addition, she has been charged with several drug crimes.

Both Perkins and Webb were ordered held on $100,000 bonds.

Authorities said the two drove together to an AT&T store in Webb's white Pontiac between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Webb was wearing a surgical mask and walked into the store multiple times to case the business, officials said. Perkins later walked into the store while wearing a surgical mask, sunglasses and a woman's wig. He was also armed with a gun, which he pointed at two store employees and a customer, according to Smith.

Webb allegedly bound the hands of the three people with zip ties and had them lie on the ground. Perkins took a blue duffel bag into the store's backroom.

He had obtained the security code from one of the employees and used into to get into the storage area and took phones, internet routers, wireless speakers and earbuds into the bag, officials said. It's estimated he took more than $10,000 in merchandise.

Perkins and Webb then made the three people go into the backroom bathroom before they fled in Webb's car, officials said.

An investigation led police to Webb's home in Lincoln Park. Detectives set up surveillance at her home and obtained a search warrant.

During the raid, police recovered wigs, a mask, zip ties and merchandise stolen from the AT&T store inside the home. They also found 66 grams of cocaine, two digital scales, 80 oxycodone pills, 103 Adderall pills and an unregestered 9mm handgun.

