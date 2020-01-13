A Center Line man has been charged in the slaying of his girlfriend, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

Authorities allege William Faulkner contacted police to request a welfare check for the woman around 10 p.m. Thursday and accompanied officers to her apartment, where she was found dead in the bathroom. There appeared to be blood on her shirt, the tub and on a wall, according to a release from the prosecutor's office.

When officers turned to Faulkner, he "placed his hands behind his back and willingly allowed himself arrested without incident," officials said.

Investigators later learned the woman suffered two stab wounds.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith charged Faulkner with first-degree murder.

The 69-year-old was expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon, Smith's office said.

